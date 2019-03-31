Twitter Reacts as Liverpool Escape Title Blow With Late Own Goal Against Tottenham

By 90Min
March 31, 2019

Liverpool suffered a dramatic threat to their title chances on Sunday as Tottenham's Lucas Moura equalised the score at Anfield after 70 minutes, but an own-goal from Toby Alderweireld at the death of the match saw them remain in contention, winning 2-1.

The Reds managed to get ahead in the first half with a grounded header off Roberto Firmino, after a sublime cross from Andy Robertson in the 16th minute. However Tottenham came into the second half with what seemed like renewed fervour, and made Liverpool regret their wasted chances as Moura took advantage of a through-ball from Christian Eriksen to knock in the equaliser.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

However the Reds have proven that they're made of the stuff of champions, attacking with all they had, despite remaining thin at the back. They came into their own in stoppage time as a corner kick was rebounded to Trent Alexander-Arnold whose cross reached Mohamed Salah. The misfiring Egyptian forward managed to head the ball across the goal, and Hugo Lloris was unlucky to push the ball into the legs of Alderweireld who nudged it to give the Reds the winner.

Liverpool fans were understandably thrilled by the final tally, and took to social media to react to the score:

Liverpool weren't the only ones who were pleased with the victory on Sunday night, with several Arsenal fans also enjoying the demise of their north London rivals.

