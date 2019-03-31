Tyler Roberts Lauds Marcelo Bielsa's Bravery After Leeds' Game-Winning Substitution Against Millwall

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts has hailed manager Marcelo Bielsa's decision to replace centre-back Pontus Jansson with winger Jack Clarke late on against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

With Leeds 2-1 down to the visitors with just 23 minutes of normal time to go, Bielsa made the call to alter the system and personnel and was rewarded with two goals late on, handing the Elland Road side a vital 3-2 victory.

The win takes Leeds back up to second in the table after Sheffield United suffered defeat by the same score at home to Bristol City.

George Wood/GettyImages

Roberts, who played the full 90 minutes, had no doubt it was the arrival of Clarke that was the key moment which swung the game in the home side's favour.

Speaking post-match to Leeds' official website, the 20-year-old said: "Yeah he [Jansson] is a massive player and obviously a massive threat at set pieces. Like you said it was a massive shout from the gaffer but obviously it's paid off."

The Wales international also praised the character of the entire team for the way they turned the result around against a Millwall side who now find themselves just one place above the relegation zone.

💬 | "The way we’ve done it has shown that we have massive character in our squad" Read more from Tyler after yesterday's 3-2 win over Millwall — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 31, 2019

That character was tested to the max with Leeds twice having to come from behind on the day, with two goals from Pablo Hernandez and a Luke Ayling header giving them all three points despite striker Patrick Bamford missing a penalty for the hosts in the first half.

Leeds are now two points clear of Sheffield United but still find themselves five behind league leaders Norwich City, who picked up a crucial three points with a 1-0 win away at Middlesbrough.

The battle between the two Yorkshire clubs for second place appears as if it will go right to the end of the season, with Norwich looking as though they will get promoted as champions.