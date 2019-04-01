Brendan Rodgers Admits He Would 'Love' to Have Monaco Loanee Youri Tielemans at Leicester Next Year

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confessed his desire to bring on-loan midfielder Youri Tielemans back to the club next season.

The 21-year-old joined from Ligue 1 giants Monaco in January until the end of the current campaign, with the Foxes deciding not to include an option to buy in the deal. He had underwhelmed at Stade Louis II after joining from Belgian outfit Anderlecht for €25m two years ago. However, Tielemans has been reborn since moving to Leicester, showcasing an exquisite skill-set and impressing onlookers.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The playmaker has made a remarkable start to life in the Premier League despite question marks over his form for the French club earlier in the year. In just seven appearances for Leicester he has already racked up four assists and hit his first goal for the team against Fulham at the start of March.


He has received countless plaudits for his superb displays, with Rodgers amongst those left mesmerised by his performances. When asked by the Daily Mail about the possibility of Tielemans' move being made permanent, the Foxes boss said: "I can’t worry about that. He’s a top-class young talent. But I always have to respect that he’s a Monaco player. 


"I’m sure there will be discussions between the two of us. He’s certainly a player who I would love to continue working with. He’s only going to get better."

The Northern Irishman was evidently keen to have the Belgium international as part of his squad for the upcoming season after his excellent contributions in recent months.


However, the midlands side could be priced out of a permanent deal for Tielemans. During the winter transfer window Monaco told Leicester it would take a £40m sum to acquire Tielemans, the latter instead deciding to take at look at him over the course of a loan spell.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message