Carlo Ancelotti Warns Napoli About 'Difficult' Arsenal Europa League Tie After 4-1 Roma Win

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Carlo Ancelotti has warned his Napoli side to remain wary over their "difficult" Europa League quarter-final tie against Arsenal, after watching his team dismantle Roma 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The thumping victory reaffirmed Napoli's status as Serie A's second-best team, and although a title challenge is out of the question, with Juventus a distant 15 points clear, Ancelotti's first season in charge of I Partenopei could still end in silverware.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Napoli face Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-final stage in April, with the comfortable victory over Roma acting as perfect early preparation for the titanic European clash.


However, despite the convincing win, Ancelotti has urged his side not to get ahead of themselves and fall into a trap of overconfidence.

Speaking about the impending European challenge, according to the official Napoli Twitter account, Ancelotti said: "We've got a difficult quarter-final in the Europa League, but I know we'll go into it in a positive state. It won't be easy.


"We just focus on playing well in every game. It's the only way to approach the Arsenal tie."


The victory on Sunday continues Napoli's fine recent form, but Ancelotti will be aware that a strong Arsenal side pose a very different proposition from the beleaguered and out of form Romans.

Napoli travel to the Emirates on April 10 for the first leg of the quarter-final, but must first navigate a pair of Serie A matches against Empoli and Genoa.

The Stadio San Paolo faithful have been starved of European success with Napoli's last continental trophy coming in 1989, but Ancelotti carries considerable European pedigree having won three Champions League trophies as a manager, two with Milan, and one with Real Madrid.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

With Napoli's Serie A position all but confirmed, Ancelotti could be tempted to prioritize the Europa League and rest key players, but Arsenal manager Unai Emery has no such luxury with his side locked into a tight battle for the Premier League top four places.

