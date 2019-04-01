Chelsea Fined £11,000 by UEFA After Fan Trouble During Europa League Win Over Malmo

Chelsea are to be fined £11,000 by UEFA, after they were charged for fan trouble during their Europa League trip to Malmo in February.

The Blues won the round of 32 first leg by two goals to one in Sweden, but reports of unsavoury incidents involving visiting supporters - including a pitch invasion where one supporter accosted Eden Hazard for his shirt - soon overshadowed the match itself.

An announcement was swiftly made confirming both Chelsea and Malmo had been charged in relation to the incident, and Sky Sports have confirmed via Twitter that the Stamford Bridge side have been slapped with an £11,000 fine.

BREAKING: Chelsea have been fined £11,100 by UEFA after fan trouble at their Europa League game at Malmo in February. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 1, 2019

Hazard later played down the headline incident, saying the fan "just asked for his shirt", but the UEFA charges levelled at the club also mentioned objects being thrown on the field.

It's not the first controversy to emerge surrounding Chelsea supporters this season, as they escaped punishment after allegations of anti-semitic chanting during the trip to Hungary to face Vidi in December, and video footage emerged of Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling allegedly being racially abused by a small number of home supporters at Stamford Bridge.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side will face Brighton and West Ham over the next week, before resuming their Europa League campaign with a visit to Slavia Praha for the first leg of their quarter-final tie.