Christian Eriksen Joins David Beckham as Premier League Assist King After Spurs' Goal Against Reds

With growing speculation that Christian Eriksen is being lined up by Real Madrid as a prime transfer target in the summer transfer window, the playmaker's contribution to Tottenham's equaliser against Liverpool highlighted why he is so highly sought after.

The Denmark international has been the source of persistent rumours in recent seasons about potentially moving away from the north London side, and has been earmarked by many of Europe's biggest sides as a player to either build a team around or provide the finishing touch for.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

On Sunday, the 27-year-old was the man to lay the ball off to the onrushing Lucas Moura to slam home and level things up at Anfield. Whilst Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to a late defeat, Eriksen's assist means he has now joined a very elite company.

As per Opta, the Spurs midfielder has become just the second player to assist 10 or more Premier League goals in four successive seasons, after former Manchester United star David Beckham did so between 1997 and 2001.

The Dane has become a firm fan favourite at Spurs since his arrival from Ajax in 2013 in a £11m deal, and along with his assists, has scored 63 times in 265 appearances.

Eriksen's latest set-up means he now has 58 total assists in the Premier League, and at just £11m, looks every bit of a bargain buy.

With Beckham leaving Old Trafford to become part of the Galacticos revolution back in 2003, Eriksen may well tread the same path as the former England star, and become part of Los Blancos' summer rebuild, and thus leave as one of the Premier League's greatest playmakers.