Christian Eriksen Joins David Beckham as Premier League Assist King After Spurs' Goal Against Reds

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

With growing speculation that Christian Eriksen is being lined up by Real Madrid as a prime transfer target in the summer transfer window, the playmaker's contribution to Tottenham's equaliser against Liverpool highlighted why he is so highly sought after.

The Denmark international has been the source of persistent rumours in recent seasons about potentially moving away from the north London side, and has been earmarked by many of Europe's biggest sides as a player to either build a team around or provide the finishing touch for.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

On Sunday, the 27-year-old was the man to lay the ball off to the onrushing Lucas Moura to slam home and level things up at Anfield. Whilst Mauricio Pochettino's side fell to a late defeat, Eriksen's assist means he has now joined a very elite company.

As per Opta, the Spurs midfielder has become just the second player to assist 10 or more Premier League goals in four successive seasons, after former Manchester United star David Beckham did so between 1997 and 2001.

The Dane has become a firm fan favourite at Spurs since his arrival from Ajax in 2013 in a £11m deal, and along with his assists, has scored 63 times in 265 appearances.

Eriksen's latest set-up means he now has 58 total assists in the Premier League, and at just £11m, looks every bit of a bargain buy. 

With Beckham leaving Old Trafford to become part of the Galacticos revolution back in 2003, Eriksen may well tread the same path as the former England star, and become part of Los Blancos' summer rebuild, and thus leave as one of the Premier League's greatest playmakers. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message