Eden Hazard's Arrival at Real Madrid Depends on Zinedine Zidane Giving the 'Green Light'

Eden Hazard's arrival at Real Madrid is only being held up by Zinedine Zidane not yet giving the 'green light' to approve the move, according to a report from Spain.

The Belgium international has publicly made his admiration for Los Blancos and Zidane clear in recent weeks, even revealing that the Frenchman was his 'idol' whilst growing up.



Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Marca, the initial process of bringing the Chelsea star to the Santiago Bernabeu is well underway, and was one of the main reasons behind the Blues signing Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window.

The report claims the only thing missing for Hazard to become a Madrid player is the 'green light' from Zidane, who is more than likely give his approval to the deal, however he is keen on analysing his squad in greater detail before committing to a decision.

Important to win👏🏼🇧🇪 Well done lads!Proud to have achieved 100 caps and share it with everyone! #comeonbelgium #family ⚽️



Victoire importante 👍🏼🇧🇪 Bien joué les gars! Fier d'avoir passé le cap des 100 sélections et de partager avec tout le monde 😄 #diablesrouges #lafamille pic.twitter.com/etKTfiYexS — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) March 24, 2019

A move for the 28-year-old last summer failed to materialise due to Chelsea's €150m asking price, and that his arrival might block the progression of young prospects like Marco Asensio.

Marca now however suggest that 'everything is in place for the Belgian playmaker to be a part of the Madrid squad in 2019/2020', although that there are no indications that this will directly contribute to the decision behind whether Gareth Bale is sold this summer.

Eden Hazard for Chelsea and Belgium since the start of the 2017/18 season:



🔵 95 starts

⚽️ 46 goals

🅰️ 30 assists

💫 41 MOTMs



Absolutely incredible 😍 pic.twitter.com/Pxy4TBMSBo — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) March 25, 2019

Into his seventh season at Stamford Bridge, Hazard has scored 105 goals in 340 games, and was a key part of the Premier League winning sides in both 2015 and 2017.