Edin Džeko Chase Heats Up as Newcastle Join West Ham & Inter in Hunt for Roma Striker

Newcastle are interested in bringing Edin Džeko back to the Premier League, and have joined West Ham in making a €10m bid for the Bosnian.

The 33-year-old striker has been a prolific goalscorer in Serie A over the past four seasons, scoring 60 goals in 129 appearances for Roma since joining the club from Premier League champions Manchester City in a deal worth €15m.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

He has been consistently linked with a move away from I Giallorosso in recent months, however, with West Ham, Inter and Everton all reportedly keen on signing the Bosnian international this summer.

It's now claimed by Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb that Newcastle are also interested in bringing Džeko back to England. His contract with the Serie A heavyweights is due to expire next summer and it's understood that Roma are prepared to cash in on him this summer after a spate of disciplinary issues this season.

He was handed a two-match ban in February following an altercation with referee Gianluca Manganiello, which occurred during Roma's humiliating 7-1 defeat to Fiorentina, where Džeko appeared to spit in the direction of the match official after delivering a barrage of verbal insults.

That allegation was never proved, but his actions resulted in widespread condemnation within the football community - with his reputation diminished even further by allegations of diving in early March.

Those indiscretions don't appear to have perturbed a number of potential suitors, though, and Newcastle's reported interest adds them to the list of a growing number of interested Premier League parties.

The Magpies are yet to tie up a permanent deal for on-loan striker Salomon Rondon, leaving Ayoze Perez and Yoshinori Muto, who has only notched 467 Premier League minutes up since arriving last summer, as recognised first-team strikers at the club.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

Snapping Džeko up may provide manager Rafa Benitez with a reliable source of goals, with the former Manchester City striker having netted 50 goals in 130 Premier League appearances during his five year spell at the Etihad.





Competition from West Ham and Everton, though, as well as Inter, means it could prove tricky to conclude a hassle free deal - though they ultimately may not need to pursue him should Rondon join permanently this summer.