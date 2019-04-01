Gary Neville Claims Tottenham Defender Davinson Sanchez Was Played Out of Position Against Liverpool

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Gary Neville has suggested that Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez was played out of position by Mauricio Pochettino during the match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Spurs fell to a dramatic defeat, as Lucas Moura's equaliser was cancelled in the 90th minute by an unlucky own-goal off the leg of Toby Alderweireld, as the Reds powered through to a 2-1 victory that keeps their title hopes alive.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Sanchez, who joined Tottenham for a fee in the range of £40m in 2017, started the match as part of a three-man back line alongside Jan Vertonghen and Alderweireld, however he seemed to be visibly uncomfortable in his role at the heart of the back three.

During Sky Sports' live coverage of the match, Neville claimed that Sanchez would have been better off starting at the right or left back position. He said (as quoted by HITC): “The one thing about the Spurs back three is Sanchez is in the middle of it.

“I always think he’s better being up against somebody rather than being the organiser or that composed centre-back, which you always associate with that central figure. He’s not someone who can really manage that line.”

Pochettino appeared to have noticed Spurs' problems at the back by the end of the first half, after Roberto Firmino managed to beat Sanchez to head in Liverpool's first goal of the day. Adding another man at the back enabled Tottenham to go forward with greater confidence, eventually finding the equaliser thanks to Moura's strike.

Despite the heartbreaking defeat, Spurs are still in contention for a place in the top four, and will be buoyed by the prospect of finally playing at the their brand new stadium on Wednesday against Crystal Palace.

