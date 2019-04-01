Guilem Ballague Says Barcelona Will Not Sell Philippe Coutinho Amid Speculation of Liverpool Return

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Spanish football journalist Guilem Ballague has said Barcelona do not want to sell Philippe Coutinho, despite speculation linking the midfielder with an exit just 18 months after his £120m move to the Nou Camp. 

Since making the switch from Liverpool to the La Liga champions, the Brazilian's performances have largely been underwhelming, bringing rumours of a premature exit to the surface - with a return to Anfield being widely discussed. 

Balague, however, says that's a move neither party is interested in, with Barca adamant they will eventually get the best out of the player, and the Reds put off by the potential price tag. 

“As I said, Barcelona have said 'we’re not getting rid of him, we’re not selling him',” he said via his YouTube channel. “Liverpool are not interested in bringing him back either for the money he would cost.

“Barcelona said they’re not selling, so when Coutinho and his entourage realised they were not opening the door to him, his representatives are putting out there an impression, via certain articles, that he would be willing to go.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

“Barca want him to stay, they want him to prove his value. They think they may see it in the next few weeks or months.

“But they are worried about him and think he is depressed and down. I say depressed because that’s the word they use at the club.

“I’m telling you, right now, they are NOT getting rid of Coutinho.”

PAU BARRENA/GettyImages

Coutinho was also fleetingly linked with Manchester United, but it seems, for now, as if he will be staying put in Catalonia. 

He could be given his chance to prove what he can do against United, incidentally, when Barca face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message