Jurgen Klopp Provides Update on Virgil van Dijk After Defender Suffers Late Injury in Spurs Victory

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is hopeful that Virgil van Dijk's injury in the closing stages of the side's victory over Tottenham on Sunday is 'nothing serious'.

The Netherlands international appeared to suffer a knock when colliding with Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko whilst defending a two-on-one counter-attack in the 85th minute of the game at Anfield.

Example number 168793820 of why you wait for Virgil van Dijk. Why you don't settle for someone else.

Why you make him the world's most expensive defender.

Why he still seems an absolute bargain. pic.twitter.com/amvtvaS1of — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) March 31, 2019

When asked about the centre-back's condition in his post-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said (as quoted by the club's official website): "We have to see. I asked him and I think it was in the counter-attack situation when Sissoko hit him… I don’t know if he twisted it or it is a knock.

"He was walking to the interviews with a big ice pack. I hope it’s nothing serious but I don’t know yet."

With Liverpool's next game in the Premier League coming against the Dutchman's former club Southampton, Van Dijk insisted himself that despite the injury to his ankle, he would be fit to take on the Saints.

Big 3 points yesterday, 6 games left! #YNWA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFGTAONbhZ — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 1, 2019

The 27-year-old told the Liverpool Echo: "I know that Sissoko is right footed and preferred him to take the shot. I hurt my ankle but hopefully it’s not too bad.





"It hurts, but we will take a look at it. I’ll be fine for Friday."

BIG VIRG 🙌



Another HUGE performance from your @carlsberg Man of the Match, @VirgilvDijk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ulgq58UjLS — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2019

After securing a last-minute victory thanks to a Toby Alderweireld own goal, Klopp's side returned to the top of the Premier League table, and are two points clear of title-rivals Manchester City who have a game in hand.