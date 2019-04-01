Jurgen Klopp Provides Update on Virgil van Dijk After Defender Suffers Late Injury in Spurs Victory

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed he is hopeful that Virgil van Dijk's injury in the closing stages of the side's victory over Tottenham on Sunday is 'nothing serious'.

The Netherlands international appeared to suffer a knock when colliding with Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko whilst defending a two-on-one counter-attack in the 85th minute of the game at Anfield.

When asked about the centre-back's condition in his post-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said (as quoted by the club's official website): "We have to see. I asked him and I think it was in the counter-attack situation when Sissoko hit him… I don’t know if he twisted it or it is a knock. 

"He was walking to the interviews with a big ice pack. I hope it’s nothing serious but I don’t know yet."

With Liverpool's next game in the Premier League coming against the Dutchman's former club Southampton, Van Dijk insisted himself that despite the injury to his ankle, he would be fit to take on the Saints.

The 27-year-old told the Liverpool Echo: "I know that Sissoko is right footed and preferred him to take the shot. I hurt my ankle but hopefully it’s not too bad.


"It hurts, but we will take a look at it. I’ll be fine for Friday."

After securing a last-minute victory thanks to a Toby Alderweireld own goal, Klopp's side returned to the top of the Premier League table, and are two points clear of title-rivals Manchester City who have a game in hand.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message