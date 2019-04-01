Martin Keown Warns Man Utd They Must Replace One Player to Compete for Silverware

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he must replace right-back Ashley Young in the near future if Manchester United are to compete for silverware.

The 33-year-old has seen his role change from a winger to a full-back in recent seasons, even switching from the left side of the field to the right, and continues to be a regular part of the Red Devils' lineup.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

However, speaking on BBC's Match of the Day (via The Express), Keown insisted that Solskjaer must look to replace Young as soon as possible.

He said: “We know he [Solskjaer] will be given money to spend. Central defence is certainly a position, [Ander] Herrera hasn’t signed his contract in midfield, perhaps a midfielder, and definitely a right-back.

“Ashley Young is getting on in years so definitely a right-back. They’re not far away. This is a team in the quarter-finals of the Champions League so it’s not wholesale changes but it’s going to be expensive.”

United currently have Diogo Dalot who many have tipped to become their starting right-back in the near future, whilst Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia are both expected to leave the club this summer.

Young, who signed a one-year contract extension in February, has made 33 appearances for the club this season, even registering two goals and three assists. He has occasionally filled in as a left-back, but the vast majority of his outings have been on the opposite side.

With Young dominating the starting lineup, Dalot has been forced to accept a reserve role this season. The 20-year-old, who moved to the club from Porto in a £19m move last summer, has started just 12 matches this season, often playing in a more advanced role than Young on the field.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, in this position, Dalot has enjoyed an impressive run of form. He has contributed two assists in his last five matches, leaving many fans questioning whether Dalot's future is actually as a winger.

Dalot is a ready-made replacement for Young but, if United see his future further up the pitch, they may be forced to look to the transfer market for a replacement, with Crystal Palace wonderkid Aaron Wan-Bissaka thought to be high on their wish list.