Matthijs de Ligt to Join Barcelona as Ajax Offer Exclusive Discount on Dutch Wonderkid

Ajax wonderkid Matthijs de Ligt is set to secure a move to Barcelona after the Blaugrana were given an exclusive discount to sign the defender.

The 19-year-old is widely viewed as one of the world's most exciting young talents, and many have claimed that he will follow in the footsteps of Ajax teammate Frenkie de Jong and secure a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Speaking on De Telegraaf's Kick-Off Eredivisie show, head of sports Valentijn Driessen claimed that the deal to take De Ligt to Barcelona is now a certainty. He is quoted by The Sun as saying: "It's clear that De Ligt will leave Ajax for Barca.





"Ajax made it clear to Barcelona that they don't have to pay extra for Matthijs, unlike for other clubs."

The likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Manchester City have all been heavily linked with a move for the talented Dutchman, but it appears that Barcelona have won the race for his signature, thanks to their recent relationship with Ajax.

Only two teenagers have started a Champions League match as captain:



🇵🇹 18-year-old Rúben Neves

🇳🇱 19-year-old Matthijs de Ligt



The Ajax No.4 is the first to do so in a knockout match. pic.twitter.com/cvYyhduBQ7 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 13, 2019

They fought off interest from Europe's top sides to secure a £65m move to sign De Jong in January, allowing the midfielder to spend the remainder of the current season on loan with the Eredivisie side.

It has also been rumoured that Barcelona are prepared to send many of their young talents to Ajax on loan in an attempt to sweeten the deal for De Ligt. Oriol Busquets, Riqui Puig and Jean-Clair Todibo have all found their names linked with a temporary switch to the Johan Cruijff Arena.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/GettyImages

De Ligt's imminent arrival at Barcelona is expected to signal the end of Samuel Umtiti's time at the Camp Nou. The 25-year-old has struggled greatly with injuries this season and lost his place in the lineup to fellow Frenchman Clement Lenglet as a result, and Barcelona are thought to be keen on parting ways with him to raise funds to sign De Ligt.





There is expected to be serious interest in Umtiti from the Premier League, with Manchester United, City and Arsenal all thought to be keen on the defender if he is made available for transfer.