Maurizio Sarri Responds to Fans Calling for His Sacking Following Chelsea's Win at Cardiff

Maurizio Sarri addressed the Chelsea fans' calls for the Italian's departure after his side scraped to a last-gasp 2-1 victory over Cardiff in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Blues had appeared on course for a shock defeat as a lethargic performance saw them fall behind early in the second half, before late strikes from Cesar Azpilicueta and Ruben Loftus-Cheek turned the tables to hand the visitors a controversial win at the Cardiff City Stadium.

We left it late, but the three points are coming back to London! 💪#CARCHE pic.twitter.com/Kl7db7casW — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 31, 2019

The referees' decision to allow Azpilicueta's goal to stand dominated much of the post-match talk, with the Spaniard having been pictured afterwards in a clear offside position as he scored, but the game was also overshadowed by questions over Sarri's future.

Fans in the away end were heard calling for the Italian's Chelsea exit during the game and, as quoted by the club's official website, Sarri said after the game: "I have been on the pitch for the last 45 years so I know very well the reaction of the fans.

"I understand very well because I was really disappointed for my players because they were fighting. Probably it was better [for the fans] to wait for the end of the game but for me it is not a big problem.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"In the last period I am getting used to this unfortunately and I have to work to change their opinion. The way to do it is to win matches. Of course we need to improve and play better but sometimes in a season you need to win matches like this."

Sarri also addressed the controversy which surrounded Azpilicueta's equaliser which turned the tide in the game against Cardiff and set Chelsea on course for a victory which had appeared most unlikely for large parts of the game on Sunday.

"Neil [Warnock] told me he was sure it was offside by two yards," Sarri added.

Never give up! 🔥 Last min winner! 😲 3 pts! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/M4igfNyJwm — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@rubey_lcheek) March 31, 2019

"He told me about the referee's decision but I can understand the situation, they [Cardiff] are fighting against relegation, today was very important for them and they were winning 10 minutes from the end, so I understand."