Mohamed Salah Hits Back at Critics After Creating Liverpool's Late Winner Against Tottenham

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has hit back at his critics, insisting he is on par with the Premier League's best players, after he created the Reds' winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah forced a late own goal from Toby Alderweireld to give his side all three points, but is now eight games without a goal, and many rivals have been quick to criticise the Egyptian for his poor run.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Speaking after the game, Salah countered the argument by reminding his critics that he is still on as many goals as some of the Premier League's best players. 

He is quoted by The Guardian as saying: “Normally I stay outside the box on corners but I followed my intuition and went inside.

"We got the three points, that’s the most important thing. I don’t care about the goal. 

"There are some players with the same number of goals as me and they are having the best season of their lives, and I’m supposed to be having a bad season. I want to win the Premier League; that’s the most important thing for me.

"The atmosphere was crazy and the fans help us a lot. They are desperate to win the league and we will do everything to make that happen.”

The victory carried Liverpool back to the top of the league standings, although Manchester City can move ahead of the Reds once again if they win their game in hand.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The form of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who netted the opening goal on Sunday, has been vital for Liverpool during Salah's dry spell in front of goal. 

However, as the winger rightly points out, he still has 17 league goals this season, level with the likes of Harry Kane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and behind only City's Sergio Aguero in the scoring charts.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message