Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Addresses Ongoing Paul Pogba Saga & Delivers Team News Ahead of Wolves Game

By 90Min
April 01, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated that star midfielder Paul Pogba is 'happy' at Old Trafford, playing down the growing rumours the World Cup winner is pining for a big money summer move to Real Madrid.

Pogba spoke highly of Real coach Zinedine Zidane during the international break, acknowledging that 'Real Madrid is a dream for anyone' and that it is a 'dream for anybody who likes football' to play under the three-time FIFA World Player of the Year Frenchman.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Zidane similarly complimented Pogba over the weekend, admitting he likes the United man 'a lot', although crucially also remarking 'he is not my player, he is at Manchester.'

As such, Solskjaer was unsurprisingly quizzed on the ongoing saga when he faced the media at a press conference prior to United facing Wolves in the Premier League this week.

"It's more of a general talk and Paul is a very nice and polite man who answered a general question," the Norwegian said, addressing the wave explosion of speculation.

"Zidane is an icon in France, Zidane is a fantastic manager, he used to be a fantastic player - I played against him myself - and Paul has just politely answered that question.

"Paul's happy here and he's going to be a big, big part. I've always said that you'd like to build your team around him and that hasn't changed at all."

United fans will hope Pogba leads the team to victory against Wolves at Molineux, a Premier League repeat of the recent FA Cup quarter final that ended in defeat for the Red Devils.

In terms of team news, Solskjaer expects Anthony Martial to be available after suffering a knock against Watford on Saturday, while Romelu Lukaku could be fit enough to start.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

There will also be a return for key defender Victor Lindelof after unspecified personal reasons kept him out of the Watford fixture - the Swede became a father for the first time last week.

"Anthony and Romelu will both be ready for tomorrow, definitely, unless they break down in training today [Monday] but it looks good," Solskjaer told MUTV prior to his press conference.

"Victor has had a good few days of training now so he'll be ready. Apart from that, [Matteo] Darmian and Eric [Bailly] are still out. [Antonio] Valencia is still out and Alexis Sanchez is still out. But it’s a good strong squad," the United boss added.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Club captain Valencia has only featured for United once in 2019 and continues to be unavailable, despite recently playing 90 minutes for Ecuador during the international break.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message