Women's Championship Roundup: Man Utd Take Huge Stride Towards Title After Hammering Nearest Rivals

Manchester United took a huge step towards the Women's Championship title on Sunday after hammering nearest rivals Tottenham 5-1, opening up a four point cushion at the top of the table as the season nears its conclusion, having also played a game less.





United, who have won 20 of the 25 games they have played in all competitions in 2018/19, have dropped just five points in their debut season since forming last summer and are now seemingly all but certain of finishing the campaign with the league trophy in hand.

FT Spurs 1-5 #MUWomen



Clinical! Zelem (2), Green, Sigsworth and Galton are all on the scoresheet as we win the top-of-the-table clash in @FAWC_. #FAWC pic.twitter.com/SMF0weT47S — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) March 31, 2019

With two automatic promotion places to the top flight Women's Super League on offer, Casey Stoney's United side also maintained their eight point advantage over third place Durham - still the only Championship opponent to take points off them this season.

Tottenham had looked safe in the race for promotion, but defeat this weekend compounded a shock loss against Sheffield United seven days earlier and has now left them in danger of being caught by Durham, who are four points behind with a game in hand, and Charlton.

Not the result we wanted today but whether we win or lose I feel privileged to be part of @spursladies - Looking forward to coming back stronger for the next game. Massive thank you to our supporters 💙 #AA14 pic.twitter.com/zxGwALtu7U — littleA addison (@Aa_addison4) March 31, 2019

United needed just three minutes to go ahead against Spurs, with Katie Zelem scoring from long range. Zelem soon doubled the lead, and although Jenna Schallaci pulled one back for the home side, United raced away after half-time through further goals from Mollie Green, Jess Sigsworth and Leah Galton.

Durham prevailed 1-0 against Lewes thanks to a goal from Nicki Gears, while Liz Ejupi and Kit Graham scored Charlton's goals as they saw off London Bees in a capital city derby.

FT: LEWES 0-1 DURHAM.



It took some heroic defending but the Wildcats come away from the south coast with three points after @nickigears’s goal!#LEWvDUR (0-1) — Durham Women FC (@DurhamWFC) March 31, 2019

Elsewhere, Sheffield United made it three wins in a row after Jade Pennock scored a 90th minute winner to beat Leicester 2-1. With only 15 minutes left, the Foxes actually led through Hayley James, only for substitute Ellie Gilliatt and then Pennock to hit back for the Blades.

Aston Villa took advantage of free falling Leicester's fifth straight defeat to jump ahead of them into seventh place in the table after winning their own game against Millwall 3-1. Jodie Hutton, Sophie Haywood and Amy West did the damage for Villa.

The next set of Women's Championship fixtures will take place later this month, with games scheduled for 17, 20 and 21 April. Manchester United will even be in action twice.