Andoni Zubizarreta 'Tempted' by Arsenal as Gunners Continue to Eye Technical Director

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Arsenal could appoint former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta as their new technical director, with the ex-Camp Nou official tipped to potentially leave his current post at Marseille because he is 'bored'.

Arsenal are believed to have been seeking a technical director as part of the ongoing restructuring that began during Arsene Wenger's final months at the club.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

It was initially rumoured that head of recruitment Sven Mislintat might have been promoted into the role after impressing head of football Raul Sanllehi, but the German scout was seemingly overlooked and surprisingly left the club.

The Gunners were then heavily linked with revered sporting director Monchi from Roma, only to see the Spaniard return to former club Sevilla instead.

According to L'Equipe, Zubizarreta is 'tempted' by Arsenal. It comes as he apparently grows weary over Marseille's failure to improve towards their goal of becoming French champions once more and is even said to have made his feelings to others at Stade Velodrome in recent days.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Hired by Marseille in October 2016, Zubizarreta had previously been the director of football at former club Barcelona, for whom he played over 400 games during his own career. He was appointed at Camp Nou by former president Sandro Rosell in 2010 and was at the club when Cesc Fabregas, Alexis Sanchez, Neymar and Luis Suarez, among others, were brought in.

However, Josep Maria Bartomeu took the decision to sack Zubizarreta in January 2015.

David Ramos/GettyImages

As the 2018/19 seasons nears its conclusion, Arsenal moved into third place in the Premier League on Monday night after a 2-0 victory over Newcastle, leapfrogging both Tottenham and Manchester United in the tense race for a top four finish.

