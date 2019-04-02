Arsenal & Tottenham Set for £50m Transfer Tug-of-War Over Everton Defender Michael Keane

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Everton defender Michael Keane is set to be at the centre of a transfer tug of war between Arsenal and Tottenham this summer.

Keane has made 29 Premier League this season, scoring once for the Toffees, who are firmly in the battle to finish seventh in the table along with Watford, Wolves, Leicester and West Ham.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The England international, who scored his first goal for the Three Lions during a 5-1 win over Montenegro in March, has starred in recent 2-0 wins against Chelsea and the Hammers, with the Daily Mail reporting that he's piqued the interest of both north London clubs due to defensive attributes and calmness when in possession. 

The report claims that Everton will place a £50m price tag on Keane should any clubs wish to sign him at the end of the season, with the two aforementioned top four battlers likely to be in the market for a centre-back in the summer. 

Arsenal are rumoured to be in the market for a new central defender in the summer, with Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti touted as a potential target, although the prospect of signing a centre-back with experience in the Premier League may well appeal to Unai Emery.

Tottenham's interest in a centre-back meanwhile could intensify depending on whether Toby Alderweireld remains at the club, as the Belgian is set to enter the final year of his contract with Spurs next season, and will be available for just £25m, while compatriot Jan Vertonghen will also enter the 2019/20 campaign in the final year of his current deal. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Keane joined Everton from Burnley in 2017 for a £25m fee that could rise to £30m, after beginning his career at Manchester United, before agreeing to a permanent move to Turf Moor in January 2015 for £2.3m after initially being on loan.

