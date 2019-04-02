Arsene Wenger Reveals Thierry Henry Endured a 'Form of Mourning' After Monaco Dismissal

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has described Thierry Henry as being in a 'form of mourning' after he was sacked as Monaco manager just 20 games into his tenure.

Henry was appointed as manager in October 2018 and had a difficult job on his hands with Monaco surprisingly in the relegation zone of Ligue 1. And the first managerial job of his career turned out to be a disaster for the ex-Arsenal invincible.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

The 41-year-old opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation which saw his side concede a vast amount of goals. His dismal record as manager saw Monaco win just five out of 20 games and remain in the bottom three.

Eventually, Henry was dismissed after just 103 days in charge. His former Arsenal manager and long term friend Arsene Wenger revealed how badly it had affected him after the Frenchman declined an invitation to have dinner with him.

Reported by L'Equipe, Wenger said: "I called Thierry when it was bad, I encouraged him not to let go. When he was removed from his duties I tried to call but, hey…he experienced a form of mourning. I suggested to his agent to organise a meal with him.





"For now he is still in a painful period, but he promised me that, when he is ready, we would do it."





In terms of Henry's future, he left his position as assistant manager to Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team when he took the Monaco job and so may return to the Red Devils' set up. On the other hand, the Frenchman was also a pundit with Sky Sports and so could reunite with the likes of Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

What does make matters worse for Henry is the fact that his predecessor at Monaco, Leonardo Jardim, returned to the club in January to replace him and quickly guided them out of the relegation zone. Monaco currently sit in 16th place in the league only two places outside the bottom three but crucially seven points clear of danger.