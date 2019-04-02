Atletico Madrid 2-0 Girona: Report, Ratings & Reaction as VAR Intervention Hands Atleti Victory

Atletico Madrid battled their way to victory against Girona on Tuesday night, as Diego Godin's controversial header on 75 minutes set the home side on their way to a hard-fought 2-0 victory.





Atleti were hoping to further cement their place in the top two and keep alive their faint title hopes when these two sides met. Nevertheless, it was the away team who started with intent, as Seydou Doumbia forced two good saves from Jan Oblak inside the first 30 minutes.

This appeared to spark the Madrid side into life however, as they ended the half with their best spell of the game. Despite creating more chances, most notably through Koke's long range strike, which struck the underside of the crossbar, Atleti could not find a way through.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

After a quiet start the second half, the home team began to take control of the game on the hour mark. They started to regularly find space out wide, but they couldn't quite work any clear-cut chances from threatening positions. That was until the 75th minute when Godin's header - initially ruled out for offside - was subsequently awarded after a lengthy referral to VAR. He headed the ball into the empty net after the ball popped up following Antoine Griezmann's challenge with Girona keeper Iraizoz.

This resulted in Girona pushing for an equaliser in the final 15 minutes, and indeed they came close with a few half chances.

However, in the 94th minute, Griezmann put the game to bed as he finished coolly after being put through on goal in a lethal Madrid counter-attack.

Here's our breakdown of this one.

ATLETICO MADRID

Key Talking Point