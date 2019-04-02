Brendan Rodgers Provides Update on Andy King's Leicester City Future Following Horror Injury

April 02, 2019

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has told club legend Andy King that he still has a future at the King Power Stadium.

King, who hasn't played in the league for the Foxes since January 2018, is currently on loan at Championship side Derby County, but the 30-year-old has struggled for playing time due to injury.

The Welsh midfielder is the only man to have won the Premier League, the Championship and League One with the same club, having made 379 Leicester appearances in 12 years.


“I have had a brief chat,” Rodgers told The Express, adding: “Unfortunately for Andy he is injured and been out, but I know what he is all about and his significance here at the club.

“Again, between now and the end of the season it is about assessing everything.

“There are a number of guys I have seen and spoken to, but there will be one or two I need to wait on, but we will definitely have a conversation between now and the end of the season and see where we are at.

“He is still a young guy. Ultimately for players it is about game time.

“They want to play, and he is at an age where he will want to play.

“If we can offer him that then great. If not then he may think of going somewhere else.”

Leicester have been in fine form since Rodgers' arrival from Celtic in February, with the Foxes' now in eighth place in the league, only being behind Wolves on goal difference.

The former Liverpool boss has been impressed with how quickly his side have adapted to his tactics, stating: "The boys are understanding tactically how we want to press and the importance of that.


"Each game, each day in training, we are getting more used to it."

