Chelsea & PSG 'Ahead' in Race for Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona Demand £110m

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Barcelona will demand around £110m to sell Philippe Coutinho, with both Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain ready to meet their asking price.

The 26-year-old has struggled greatly for form since moving to the Camp Nou in January 2018, and has lost his place in Ernesto Valverde's starting lineup as a result of his inconsistency. It is thought that Barcelona will look to sell Coutinho at the end of the season, to raise funds to sign new first-team stars.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, they are keen to avoid making a sizeable loss on a player who cost over £105m just one year ago, and Sport claim that they will entertain offers of at least £110m for Coutinho.

Such a fee will scare off many of Europe's top sides, but PSG and Chelsea are prepared to meet Barcelona's asking price as they both look to strengthen to compete in the Champions League.

Neymar asked PSG to sign Coutinho when he was still at Liverpool, but he had his heart set on Barcelona and opted to join the La Liga giants. If he is made available for transfer, it is thought that PSG will look to appease Neymar and move for his fellow Brazilian.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The pair have been close friends for many years, and Coutinho would be keen on moving to the Ligue 1 side. However, a deal could be complicated by the poor relationship between the two clubs following Neymar's departure from Barcelona in 2017.

If Barcelona refuse to deal with PSG, it could open the door for Chelsea to complete a deal. The Blues view Coutinho as a possible replacement for Eden Hazard, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as he nears the final year of his contract.

As it stands, Chelsea would be unable to pursue Coutinho as a result of their transfer ban, but they hope to delay that ban by at least six months, which would give them the chance to enter the transfer market and prepare themselves for their punishment.

Previously considered suitors Manchester United are thought to be off the table however, with the former Liverpool star supposedly unwilling to tarnish his Anfield legacy by joining their great rivals.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message