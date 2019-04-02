DeAndre Yedlin & Rafa Benitez Reveal Initial Impact of Newcastle Record Signing Miguel Almiron

Newcastle's £21m record signing Miguel Almiron is having a big impact at Newcastle despite many raising questions over his potential to perform in the Premier League.

As a result of his MLS background, critics were sceptical about whether the Paraguayan international could produce the same quality he'd shown with Atlanta United in America. Since debuting back in February for Newcastle, Almiron has impressed with his electric pace, razor sharp reactions and smart touches.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

When the Magpies have flourished going forward, Almiron's link up play with Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez has not only produced important goals but it has resulted in some vital wins for Newcastle, helping to steer the Magpies clear of the relegation zone.

Flying full-back DeAndre Yedlin, whose American background also saw him play in the MLS before coming the Premier League, spoke highly of the 25-year-old's impact for Newcastle. He said, as reported by Sky Sports: "He is a very, very sharp player. He's obviously very quick. On the ball he is a real playmaker who can find the ball in good area. With the ball, he is definitely quicker than me, I will give him that. He is incredibly quick with the ball."

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez also addressed Almiron's enterprising and direct style of play. Although he admitted that the physical side of Premier League football will be a test for him, the Spaniard was positive about how quickly he has adjusted to life as a Newcastle player.

"What we were expecting from him - his energy, his pace, his work rate and the quality in the final third - he is doing that already. If he carries on at this level the fans will enjoy him," said Benitez in the same report.

Here’s Postman Pat (aka Almiron) ending careers



Happy Saturday everyone. pic.twitter.com/QeggU7QCte — NUFC Online (@NUFC_Online) March 30, 2019

Despite losing relatively convincingly to Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates stadium, Newcastle will remain positive and know they are within touching distance of being safe from the drop and securing Premier League football for next season.

The Magpies' next match sees them host Crystal Palace who currently sit one point and one place above them in the table. A win for either side will leave them in a much more comfortable position as the season enters its final stretch.