Empoli vs Napoli: Carlo Ancelotti's Best Available Partenopei Lineup

Napoli are set to face an Empoli side on Wednesday who are fighting to avoid relegation and are also unbeaten in their last four home games in Serie A.

I Partenopei will be without one of their key players in Lorenzo Insigne, who suffered an injury in training last Friday. Raul Albiol is a long-term absentee following his knee surgery in February and Amadou Diawara and Vlad Chiriches are also out with muscle injuries.



The away side will be bolstered by the return of Piotr Zielinski who was suspended against Juventus.

Here's how Ancelotti's side could line up against Empoli:

Goalkeepers and Defenders

Alex Meret (GK) - 22-year-old Meret broke his arm just six days into his Napoli career following his summer transfer from Udinese, but has since returned and regained his place from Colombian David Ospina. He has an impressive tally of seven clean sheets from 11 Serie A appearances this season.

Kevin Malcuit (RB) - Frenchman Malcuit has made 18 appearances in Serie A in his debut campaign for Napoli and should get the start against Empoli once again.

Nikola Maksimovic (CB) - The 27-year-old Serbian international has made more appearances this season than he has ever before for Napoli with 17.

Kalidou Koulibaly (CB) - Now widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in the world, Koulibaly has started 27 out of 29 league games for Napoli. His excellent tackling, reading of the game, aerial prowess and ball-playing ability have made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe, with heavy speculation that he will leave Napoli this summer.

Mario Rui (LB) - 27-year-old Rui has been first-choice at Napoli this season, starting 15 league games. He is expected to start against his former club, where he played for four years.

Midfielders

Jose Callejon (RM) - The quick and creative 32-year-old winger has provided three goals and eight assists in Serie A this season.

Allan (CM) - The tenacious Brazilian defensive midfielder has has made 27 appearances for I Partenopei this season in all competitions, and will be the man in charge of holding the fort while his teammates push forwards.

Fabian Ruiz (CM) - After joining Napoli in the summer from La Liga side Real Betis, Spaniard Ruiz has impressed with his vision, creativity and guile on the ball. This has been the most prolific goal-scoring season of his career, scoring five in all competitions.

Piotr Zielinski (LM) - In the absence of the injured Insigne, versatile and industrious central midfielder Zielinski is expected to start on the left flank against the club at which he spent two seasons on loan.

Forwards

Dries Mertens (ST) - Possessing great pace, dribbling and finishing ability, key player Mertens has scored 10 goals and provided nine assists in 27 Serie A appearances this season.

Arkadiusz Milik (ST) - After predominantly being used as a substitute by previous manager Maurizio Sarri, Milik has flourished as a regular this season under Carlo Ancelotti and is Napoli's top goalscorer with 16 goals. He is currently the fifth top goalscorer in Serie A this season.