Fulham Relegated From the Premier League After Heavy Defeat at Watford

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Fulham saw their relegation from the Premier League confirmed on Tuesday night, with a 4-1 away defeat to Watford.

The Cottagers needed at least a draw to keep their faint survival hopes alive at least mathematically. 

They went into half time level after Ryan Babel equalised following Abdoulaye Doucoure's opener for the hosts at Vicarage Road. However, a second half flurry from Watford, with three goals from Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Kiko Femenia in the space of just 12 minutes confirmed what many already saw as inevitable and consigned Fulham to the Championship next season.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Scott Parker's side are the second team to be relegated from the Premier League in 2018/19, after Huddersfield had their demotion confirmed on Saturday with defeat to Crystal Palace. In doing so, the Terriers also matched the record for the earliest ever relegation (after 32 games), with Fulham's coming just one fixture later.

Parker is the third manager at Craven Cottage this season, after Slavisa Jokanovic and his successor Claudio Ranieri were dismissed by Shahid Khan and the Fulham board for poor results.

Expensive summer signings including Jean Michael Seri, Andre Zambo Anguissa and Alfie Mawson have failed to gel for last season's Championship playoff winners, while £20m Aleksandar Mitrovic has arguably been the only transfer to provide some semblance of value.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

A woeful defensive record has been their undoing in their first season back in the top flight. The Cottagers have a league high of 76 goals conceded and a goal difference of -47.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message