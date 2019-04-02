Huddersfield Defender Terence Kongolo 'Offered' to Süper Lig Giants Fenerbahce by Agent

Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce have allegedly been offered the opportunity to sign Huddersfield Town centre-back Terence Kongolo.

The Netherlands international completed a permanent move to John Smith's Stadium in July having initially joined the Terriers on loan in January last year from Monaco. They payed a club-record £17.5m for the defender who has been one of their best performers during a testing campaign. With the team's relegation back to the Championship having been confirmed this weekend, Kongolo's agent has begun engineering a transfer away from Yorkshire.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The 25-year-old has made 26 appearances in the Premier League this campaign, his only goal coming in a 2-1 defeat away to Bournemouth in the run up to Christmas.

Though Huddersfield have struggled in the top flight this year, Kongolo has been one of the few squad members who has impressed. As a result, he has attracted the interest of 28-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce, with Fotomac reporting that the club are preparing to make a bid for the former Monaco player.

The Yellow Canaries have been gathering information regarding Kongolo and his current situation, discussing the possibility of signing him with the player's agent. That will help the club determine their own valuation of the Dutchman, allowing them to weigh up whether a move is worthwhile.

BREAKING: Huddersfield Town have been relegated from the Premier League after a 2-0 defeat at Crystal Palace today. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 30, 2019

Kongolo has over three years remaining on his contract with Town, giving the English side a slight advantage when it comes to transfer negotiations.

Fenerbahce view him as a suitable replacement for Martin Skrtel, with the former Liverpool defender set to leave Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the summer when his current deal runs out. Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is also on the Turkish club's radar, though the likelihood of the Colombian joining appears remote.