Lucas Digne Explains 'I'll Never Walk Alone' Tattoo & Reveals He Rejected Move to Liverpool

Everton defender Lucas Digne has opened up on the origin of his controversial chest tattoo of the words "I'll Never Walk Alone", which is similar to the motto of rivals Liverpool.

The Anfield faithful can regularly be heard singing "You'll Never Walk Alone", and fans of the Reds have pointed out Digne's tattoo and questioned whether he is a boyhood Liverpool supporter.

When you realise new Everton signing Lucas Digne has a "I never walk alone" tattoo across his chest... 😏 pic.twitter.com/S5ZkEjfvHC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 2, 2018

However, speaking to France Football, Digne insisted that his tattoo has nothing to do with the Liverpool song, and is instead a tribute to his parents.

He said: “It was the Liverpool supporters who spotted that. When I explained the reason behind my tattoo, our supporters completely understood. There are zero problems.

"My parents offered me a locket when I was four, for my very first day at school. On top of it was engraved: 'I’ll never walk alone.' The reference from my tattoo comes from here. It has nothing to do with football. It is a homage to my parents.

"The Liverpool fans tried to say that I was a fan of their club, but they don’t know something: I rejected their club twice. Before going to Paris Saint-Germain and before going to Barcelona. The Everton fans adored that.”

Between his rejection of Liverpool and his impressive form, Digne has already endeared himself to Everton supports. The left-back has made 31 appearances in all competitions and has even managed to rack up three goals and five assists.

His work rate and crossing ability has regularly been on show, whilst his free-kick skills have created many memorable moments at Goodison Park this season.

The Frenchman also discussed his new-found love for English football, saying: "England is incredible. It's a great country, a great league. Being able to play against big clubs almost every weekend, it's still something huge.





"When it comes to speed, the rivalries, they are different from all other leagues. It's the highest. La Liga is technically better, but for the rest, England is ahead. Really, it's huge."