Man City's Door 'Wide Open' for Arrival of Toni Kroos as Talk of Real Madrid Departure Intensifies

Manchester City have left the door 'wide open' for Toni Kroos to join them this summer with his long-term future at Real Madrid looking increasingly uncertain.

Kroos was omitted from Zinedine Zidane's side for their 3-2 win over Huesca over the weekend despite being fully fit, as Los Blancos prepare for a summer overhaul in the summer after a hugely disappointing season.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The Germany international, who still has three years remaining on his current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu has been one name linked with a departure, with El Confidencial claiming that Manchester City, and manager Pep Guardiola are keen on bringing the World Cup winner to the Etihad and have left their door 'wide open'.

City's interest comes primarily from Guardiola, who is a huge admirer of the midfielder following their one season spent together at Bayern Munich in 2013/14, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, before he was sold to Real Madrid that summer for around £20m.

It's also reported that Real Madrid's decision to sell is also due to the sum they'd receive for a 29-year-old with the majority of their contract remaining, which is likely to be a hefty one for a player who's still a major part of Joachim Low's Germany side, but one that the Citizens are more than likely to afford in a bid to bolster their midfield options.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Kroos has just one goal and five assists to his name in 36 appearances for Real Madrid this season, as they currently sit third in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Barcelona, as well as being dumped out the Champions League and Copa del Rey at the round of 16 and semi-final stage respectively.