Maurizio Sarri Reveals Callum Hudson-Odoi Will 'Probably' Start for Chelsea Against Brighton

Maurizio Sarri has revealed Callum Hudson-Odoi is likely to start for Chelsea in their Premier League clash against Brighton on Wednesday.

The Italian coach came under heavy criticism for leaving out Hudson-Odoi during Chelsea's narrow 2-1 win over Cardiff on Sunday, particularly as the youngster impressed whilst on international duty with England, making his first start for Gareth Southgate's Three Lions against Montenegro.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton, Sarri admitted that Hudson-Odoi is ready for first team starts and claimed that he could well feature from the off on Wednesday.

"First of all, the beginning of the season in pre-season after four or five training I realised that Callum was really a player with a great potential," he said, as per the Daily Star.

"In that moment he wasn’t ready to play at this level. But during the season he has improved and is now ready to play. But I decided at the start of the season that he has to stay with us and I put him in the squad.

"I know very well Callum and I want him to improve more because the potential is there. Callum is always in my mind, in my opinion he is our future and now he is ready to play.

"Probably he will start tomorrow or in the next match. But first I want to see the condition of all the players."

If Hudson-Odoi does indeed start on Wednesday, then it will be the first Premier League start of his fledgling career. So far this season, the 18-year-old has made six league appearances, but they have all been cameo appearances off the Chelsea bench.