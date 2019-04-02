Neil Warnock to Escape Sanction From FA for Incident With Officials After Cardiff's 2-1 Chelsea Loss

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Neil Warnock will not face any form of a sanction from the FA despite storming onto the pitch after Sunday's Premier League match between Cardiff and Chelsea.

Warnock was furious after numerous controversial decisions by the officials swung Sunday's Premier League fixture between Cardiff and Chelsea in the Blues' favour, the visitors eventually winning 2-1.

According to Sky Sports, the Cardiff City manager's behaviour will go unpunished. The former Sheffield United boss elected not to talk to the officials after the game, instead staring at referee Craig Pawson and his assistants in centre circle.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The standout decision that the referee Craig Pawson and his officials got wrong regarded Chelsea's equaliser.

 

Having been underwhelming throughout the 90 minutes, Chelsea equalised when Cesar Azpilicueta met Marcos Alonso's despite standing in an offside position. However, this went unnoticed and the goal stood, igniting a late comeback from Maurizio Sarri's side.

Although there was little wrong with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's late injury time winner, Pawson had also dismissed two fairly strong penalty appeals from the Bluebirds which if converted would have put daylight between themselves and their opponents. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Many pundits and fans alike have defended Warnock's reaction as he could have behaved far worse. The 70-year-old Cardiff manager went on to the pitch after the final whistle and approached the officials but said nothing, simply glaring at them as they departed the field.


To make matters worse for struggling Cardiff, they remain in the relegation zone in 18th place and are now five points adrift from safety following crucial wins for Southampton and Burnley.  

Stu Forster/GettyImages

This added salt to the wounds from Sunday's result as three points would have been huge for Warnock's side during a crucial period in the Premier League campaign ahead of their next game, a trip to Manchester City.

      Modal message