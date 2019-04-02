Philippe Coutinho Keen to Avoid 'Staining' Liverpool Legacy With Move to Man Utd

Barcelona winger Philippe Coutinho does not want to join Manchester United this summer as he fears it will tarnish his legacy amongst Liverpool fans.

The Brazilian starred at Anfield between 2013 and 2018, but has struggled to replicate that form since his blockbuster switch to the Camp Nou in January last year, prompting rumours of an imminent departure from the club.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Coutinho but, according to Sport, he does not want to join the Red Devils, given their fierce rivalry with Liverpool.

The two sides are the most successful teams in the history of English football and have won vast amounts of silverware. United have the edge over their rivals in league titles, but Liverpool boast a superior number of European championships, and the two sides have long battled for supremacy.

As a result of this, Coutinho does not want to "stain" his time at Liverpool by turning out for one of the club's biggest rivals just 18 months after leaving Anfield.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

According to AS, Coutinho's representatives, Kia Joorabchian and Giuliano Bertolucci, have been in contact with several Premier League sides as they prepare for the 26-year-old's likely departure from Barcelona, but United are yet to respond to their efforts, and the Red Devils' interest in Coutinho is currently up in the air.





AS also claim that Chelsea have ruled themselves out of the race for Coutinho's signature, meaning a return to English football now seems unlikely for the winger.

This season, Coutinho has managed just nine goals and five assists in 42 appearances, and he has not found the back of the net in La Liga since late October - a run which stretches over 17 games.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The Brazilian has struggled to hold down a consistent place in the Blaugrana's lineup, despite their tendency to use various formations. When Ernesto Valverde has utilised two out-and-out wingers, he has often preferred both Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele, and his switch to the 4-4-2 has left Coutinho on the bench amid concerns over his defensive ability.





As a result, it is thought that the La Liga giants will look to part ways with Coutinho, with their asking price set at around £110m.