QPR Speak to Tim Sherwood About Manager's Role Following Steve McClaren Sacking

Queens Park Rangers have spoken to Tim Sherwood about replacing Steve McClaren as the club's manager.

McClaren was sacked by the London side following a run of only one win in their last 15 league games, which has seen them slip to 17th place in the Championship table.

Sherwood has been out of work as a manager since his spell with Aston Villa in 2015, but has reservations about taking on the role at Loftus Road.

As reported by The Times, QPR are struggling financially and will be forced to make big cuts to the squad this summer as they aim to bring down their wage bill.

The lack of funds at the club will impact the amount of players Sherwood would be able to bring in, which could cause him to turn down any offer to take charge of the side.

With Championship survival still not mathematically certain there are suggestions that McClaren's assistant John Eustace may steer them through until the end of the season when the situation at the club will be clearer for all parties.

Eustace has already made it clear that he is ready for that role and revealed he is preparing the players for what he has described as 'relegation battle' between now and the end of the season.

The first of the seven games QPR have left could not be any tougher, with a trip to league leaders Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

If an agreement is reached between The Rs and the former Villa and Tottenham Hotspur boss then it remains to be seen how happy the fans will be with the appointment considering Sherwood's results as a manager.

Despite a reasonably good start at both Spurs and Villa he ended up leaving each club early on into his tenure, managing only six months in charge in North London and just eight at Villa Park.

His stint with the Villans did include an FA Cup final appearance but finished with a run of six defeats in a row and the club in 19th place in the Premier League.

Another short period as Director of Football at Swindon Town during the 2016/17 campaign also ended after only a few months following their relegation to League Two.





Considering the seemingly constant turnover of managers at QPR the supporters will not want someone who does not seem able to stay at any club long term.





They may prefer someone like Lee Bowyer, who has also been linked to the role following the excellent job he has done at Charlton Athletic this season. They, like QPR, are a club who have major financial difficulties but Bowyer has led them to fifth place in League One.