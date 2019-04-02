Rafa Benitez 'Almost Certain' to Sign New Newcastle Deal as Relationship With Mike Ashley Improves

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is set to put his differences with owner Mike Ashley to the side and extend his stay with the club in the near future, according to reports.

Many have sympathised with Benitez throughout his three years at the club, with the feeling being that he has worked with one hand tied behind his back thanks to the owner's perceived unwillingness to invest in the squad.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The two had some public differences of opinion earlier in the season, and it had been widely thought that the poor relationship between Benitez and Ashley could lead to the Spaniard leaving upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, despite achieving relative success in difficult circumstances.

In what might come as something of a surprise, however, The Telegraph have claimed that things are now on the mend, and Benitez is prepared to commit his long-term future to the Magpies.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The claim is that Ashley has come to realise that the 58-year-old is the best manager he has worked with throughout his 12-year tenure ion Tyneside, and has taken resulting steps to mend things between them outside the public spotlight.

Benitez, it seems, has responded to that, and negotiations have now reached a point where both parties are happy to move forward in their roles.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Newcastle fans will hope an improved working relationship means more of the type of spending that saw Miguel Almiron arrive for a club record £21m in January, and that the club can move away from the relegation battles Benitez's oversight has so far been plagued with since promotion from the Championship.