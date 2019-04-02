Sadio Mane Admits Liverpool Cannot Afford Any More Slip-Ups in Premier League Title Race

By 90Min
April 02, 2019

Sadio Mane has admitted that Liverpool will have to win their remaining Premier League games if they're to overtake Manchester City in the Premier League title race. 

The Reds are two points ahead of Pep Guardiola's side as things stand, but the fate of the title is in City's hands thanks to their game in hand. Liverpool grabbed a last minute winner against Spurs on Sunday to keep things close at the top, but Mane admitted any slip-up could be their last. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Quoted by the Liverpool Echo, he said: “To be honest I think we need to win all of the games, even if it will not be easy. But we still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well.

“Sometimes it's difficult after the international break because we only had three sessions together. Everyone had been away but now we are back and we started with a win which is very important. We have three or four more days to train together to be like before and we'll go again.”

He added: “The late goals are a good sign. That's what makes you more motivated and makes everyone say 'let's go, we can do it'. I think it's always important. This is a very, very good sign and I think everything is possible so let's do it and win it.”

The next two weeks will be pivotal for the Reds' season, starting with a tricky trip to a resurgent Southampton on Friday night before home and away games against Porto – sandwiching the visit of Chelsea in the Premier League

