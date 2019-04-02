Unai Emery Lavishes Mesut Ozil With Praise After Arsenal Complete Dominant Win Over Newcastle

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has underlined the importance of the club's home fans in his team's run for Champions League qualification, whilst also praising Mesut Ozil, as well as his side, for their dominant displays in their 2-0 victory against Newcastle.

The Gunners defeated a defensively resilient Magpies side at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night to move up to third in the Premier League, thanks to goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Emery, speaking after the game (as quoted by BBC Sport), congratulated his team for their performance, praising German midfielder Ozil for his role in ensuring the Gunners picked up all three points.

"We were good individually, our players gave us quality and they worked for the team. Our supporters at home are very important and we can be stronger together," Emery said.

"We were improving little by little and our first goal helped us a lot. Mesut Ozil has quality, when he can find the best performance for the team, he is playing like we want with the system and how tactically we want. He is giving us his quality.

"I think Aaron Ramsey is happy, he is helping us and is playing with a very good performance and scoring. Each energy from the players is very important for us and he is doing that. We are at the most important moment of the season."

Despite moving into the top four of the Premier League following their comfortable victory, Emery has admitted that the quality of the Gunners' competition could still make the club qualifying for Champions League football a tricky task.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

He added: "We are making progress in the table but we know it is difficult, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are going to win a lot of games."