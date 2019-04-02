Valencia vs Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane's Best Available Los Blancos Lineup

Valencia host Real Madrid at the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday night as the visitors look to put the pressure on at the top of the league.

Whilst an away win against Valencia will be no easy feat, Zinedine Zidane certainly has a competitive squad at his disposal, one that has looked far more capable of producing consistent performances than under predecessor Santiago Solari.

While Madrid are sitting comfortably in third, the team should be bolstered by the return of international stars such as Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. Against an in form Valencia however, Zidane's team will have to battle a regimented squad that could certainly disrupt hopes of a higher La Liga finish this season.

Here's how his team could look on Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Keylor Navas (GK) - Having been on the bench during the 3-2 victory over Huesca, the experienced Costa Rican may be a wise option to put between the sticks against Valencia. Although Luca Zidane got the nod on Sunday, Navas may just add another layer of experience and security like he did during the side's 2-0 victory over Celta Vigo.

Alvaro Odriozola (RB) - The young Spaniard, who has played in place of the injured Dani Carvajal recently, has impressed over the 2018/19 season, and is looking to become more of a permanent fixture in the team as he continues to get more game time.

Raphael Varane (CB) - A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Varane will be looking for his 25th league appearance on Wednesday night, and will likely be brought in to replace Nacho Fernandez.

Sergio Ramos (CB) - Club captain and Los Blancos legend Sergio Ramos is edging towards his 500th career appearance, and the 33-year old Spaniard remains a key man in Madrid's defence.

Marcelo (LB) - Providing the assist for Karim Benzema's winner on Sunday, not only does the Brazilian left back provides a great attacking option down the left flank, but also an experienced mind in defence. Although he hasn't appeared as regularly this season, his work-rate and technical ability can certainly dictate and change games.

Midfielders

Luka Modric (CM) - The Croatian midfielder was left out of the team that played Huesca on the weekend, however there is speculation that this was simply due to his lack of training following international performances. Both a Champions League winner and World Cup finalist, the 33-year old will most likely start on Wednesday.

Casemiro (CM) - Zidane could field a totally different midfield to the trio that started against Huesca, with Dani Ceballos, Marcos Llorente and Isco all potentially dropping out. Casemiro is expected to start as the anchor alongside Modric and Toni Kroos.

Toni Kroos (CM) - As rumours surrounding his future at Madrid circulate, Kroos could certainly offer a sense of solidity to Zidane's side, one that would see him make his 22nd appearance of the season.

Forward

Lucas Vazquez (RW) - The temptation for Zidane to drop Gareth Bale may be too strong, so expect the ineffectual Vazquez to start on the right instead.





Karim Benzema (ST) - Finding himself in good form for Madrid this season, despite managerial changes and squad rotation, Benzema has managed to grab himself 14 goals in 29 league appearances. After netting a wonderfully placed strike to win the game against Huesca on Sunday, his aerial ability and form in front of goal should certainly make his name the first on Zidane's team sheet against Valencia.





Marco Asensio (LW) - Having set some pretty high standards in Real Madrid's 2017/18 and 2016/17 Champions League campaigns, Asensio has endured a disappointing season, managing just one goal and two La Liga assists.