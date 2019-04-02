Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester United in a midweek Premier League clash on Tuesday, April 2. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 win over Watford on Saturday and is involved in a fierce four-team race for two places in the Premier League's top four. Man United enters the day in fifth place, even on points with Tottenham but behind on goal differential, but it can vault provisionally into third with a road win before Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea play their 32nd matches of the season.

The game is a rematch from a FA Cup match March 16 when Wolves took down Man United, 2–1, to advance to the semifinals.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

You can stream the game on fuboTV.

