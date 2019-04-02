Wolves vs. Manchester United Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Premier League

How to watch a Premier League midweek tilt between Wolves and Manchester United on Tuesday, April 2.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 02, 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Manchester United in a midweek Premier League clash on Tuesday, April 2. Kickoff from Molineux Stadium is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Manchester United is coming off a 2–1 win over Watford on Saturday and is involved in a fierce four-team race for two places in the Premier League's top four. Man United enters the day in fifth place, even on points with Tottenham but behind on goal differential, but it can vault provisionally into third with a road win before Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea play their 32nd matches of the season.

The game is a rematch from a FA Cup match March 16 when Wolves took down Man United, 2–1, to advance to the semifinals.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN, Universo

Live stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

