Zinedine Zidane Hints at Potential Sale of Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has dropped a major hint regarding the future, or lack thereof, of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the club.

Courtois joined Los Blancos last summer from Chelsea for around £40m, however, the Belgian shot-stopper only moved to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Frenchman had departed following three straight Champions League triumphs. Courtois was the first choice keeper under former managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari but has since been dropped to the bench by Zidane in favour of Keylor Navas.

Zidane has hinted Courtois could be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu once the summer window opens. Speaking on Tuesday morning via the Mirror, Zidane was quoted as saying: “I assure you that next year there will be no debate about the goalkeeper.

"Whether I will play with a regular goalkeeper next year? That depends on the keepers that I will have in my squad. At the moment I have three good ones. But there will be certainly no debate, I tell you that now. It's going to be pretty clear.”

The manager has always been outspoken on his commitment to Navas following the Costa Rican's contributions to the club's success in recent memory so it seems unlikely the 32-year-old would depart Madrid following the Frenchman's reappointment as manager.





Zidane expanded on potential summer departures by insisting decisions were already being made regarding current players, but no details were revealed.

"I am speaking to the club, I have told the club what we want to do,” he continued. "We are already doing that. At the end of the season, things will be made public."

If the Belgian keeper is allowed to depart at the end of the season, Paris Saint-Germain are a likely landing spot for the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid are set to travel to the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday night to take on Valencia in La Liga as they look to jump over Atletico into second place in the league.