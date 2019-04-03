Alisson Reveals How Fellow Brazilian Roberto Firmino Convinced Him to Join Liverpool

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed that international team mate Roberto Firmino helped convince him to sign for Liverpool after telling him a few important things about the club.

The 26-year old shot-stopper - who was signed from Roma in the summer for a whopping £56m - has enjoyed an impressive season under Jurgen Klopp, and has now spoken out about what made him put pen to paper and sign for the Merseyside club.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Alisson said, as quoted by The Mirror: "I spoke to Roberto and others before I came here and they told me about the British and that the people are very organised.





"He told me how things run in the club and that the emphasis is all about football so there were not too many mysteries."

Alisson's commitment to the club is certainly paying off so far, keeping an impressive 17 clean sheets in 32 Premier League appearances.

Premier League Goalkeeper stats this season👐



Kepa: 11 Clean sheets,

Cost per Clean Sheet: £6.5m



Alisson: 17 Clean sheets,

Cost per Clean Sheet: £3.93m



Ederson: 14 Clean sheets

Cost per Clean Sheet: £1.16m#CFC #LFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/e8HZ7mhf0J — Betting Directory (@BettingDirector) March 28, 2019

"It's a very good life with a very good team. For me it was an important step in my career," added Alisson.

"We can describe the club as being like a family with some differences as we don't fight too much – less than a lot of families do and that's a good thing!"

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a key component of Liverpool's impressive back line, combining with star centre-back Virgil van Dijk to concede only 19 goals in the Premier League so far, the fewest of any side in the top-flight.

Liverpool sit at the top of the table with a two point lead over defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand, and will face Southampton on Friday before returning to Champions League action against Porto next week.