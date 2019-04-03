Australian Footballer John Odisho Tragically Killed During Double Shooting in Sydney

Up and coming Australian footballer John Odisho has tragically passed away as a result of a horrific double shooting in Sydney on Tuesday.

The Parramatta Melita Eagles player was shot in the head and taken to Westmead Hospital for emergency treatment, in an attack at Five Dock in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A sad day for the Melita family, as we have lost one of our own. Senior squad member John Odisho has sadly lost his life in horrific circumstances. We offer John’s family our deepest sympathy. RIP John pic.twitter.com/oQGuK8bJW4 — Parramatta Melita (@ParramattaMeli1) April 3, 2019

Despite being rushed to hospital, the 25-year-old had his life support turned off after failing to recover for the incident. Speaking on the club's official Facebook page, club president David Frendo broke the devastating news of the player's passing, being described as a 'targeted ambush' by the nzherald.

"It with deep sadness that we share with you all some devastating news," Frendo said.

"Senior player John Odisho has sadly lost his life in a horrific incident in Five Dock earlier this week. John, who returned to Parramatta FC this season was considered a key signing for our 2019 season. On behalf of the Parramatta Melita Eagles Sports Club Board, I offer our heartfelt condolences to John's family, his friends and to all personnel involved with John during his time at our club.

LUIS ACOSTA/GettyImages

"Rest In Peace John - forever an Eagle."

Odisho was one of two men shot in the incident, along with his 24-year-old relative, who still remains in hospital in a stable condition - after being shot in the shoulder. The reasons behind the shooting are still unclear, however, after reports of possible shots fired were tended to, one of the alleged attackers handed himself in to Auburn Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Gareth Gay/GettyImages

All involved at 90min send our deepest condolences to the friend's and family of John Odisho.