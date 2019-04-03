Bayern Munich 5-4 Heidenheim: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Bavarians Progress in Classic Contest

Bayern Munich progressed to the semi-final of the DFB Cup after an extraordinary clash with second division Heidenheim.

The hosts got off to a lightning quick start when the unmarked Leon Goretzka headed in from a corner, but Niklas Sule was sent off just four minutes later, with an assist from VAR, for stopping a goal scoring opportunity.

The visitors made the extra man count in the 27th minute when Marc Schnatterer whipped a delicious ball in for Robert Glatzel to head in past Sven Ulreich, before they stunned the Allianz Arena into silence after a quick-fire counter attack was expertly converted by Schnatterer to give Frank Schmidt's side a shock half time lead.

Bayern brought Robert Lewandowski on after the break, and soon after his smart header was superbly volleyed home by Thomas Muller to equalise, before Muller returned the favour just minutes later by setting up the prolific Pole for a simple finish to turn the game on it's head.

Serge Gnabry then fired home from a Mats Hummels flick-on following a Bayern corner, before Grazel's brilliant finish from the edge of the area to pull one back for the underdogs in the 73rd minute.

Grazel completed his hat-trick with a penalty to equalise soon after, before Heidenheim messed up a glorious three on two opportunity. They were punished when Lewandowski buried a penalty of his own to send last season's finalists through.

BAYERN MUNICH

Key Talking Point





Niko Kovac has been under serious pressure in recent weeks, and even criticised his side's attitude following the reigning Bundesliga champions draw against Freiburg on Saturday, and their first half performance would certainly seem to back up those claims.

Niklas Sule's early sending off admittedly didn't help matters, but Bayern looked as if they were going to concede every time their second tiered opponents launched a counter attack, at times being horribly exposed with poor defending and a serious lack of midfield cover.

The Croatian manager will be especially concerned with how the 18 time cup winners allowed a team aiming for their first semi-final in their history to come back from 2-2 to equalise, especially after going behind to the minnows in the first half.

Lewandowski bailed them out with a dominant performance, but this was not ideal preparation for a team heading into a season defining game against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Ulreich (5), Kimmich (6), Sule (4), Hummels (3), Rafinha (3); Thiago (4), Goretzka (5); Gnabry (6), Rodriguez (5), Ribery (5), Muller (6).



Substitutes: Boateng (5), Coman (6), Lewandowski (7).

STAR MAN - Robert Lewandowski





Not for the first time, the 30-year-old was Bayern Munich's saviour on a night which had potential to turn into humiliation.

His impact off the bench was immediately felt with an assist and a goal within ten minutes of the second half, and his determination and willingness to challenge for any ball was just what his side needed.

His winning penalty was richly deserved, and he stepped up when his team mates looked quite frankly disinterested.

Looking Ahead

The biggest game of Bayern Munich's season will take place on Saturday, when they host Dortmund in Der Klassiker, with the Bavarians currently trailing their next opponents by two points at the top of the Bundesliga. They follow that up with a trip to Fortuna Dusseldorf the following Sunday.

Heidenheim come crashing back to reality on Sunday as they host league leaders Cologne in the 2.Bundesliga, before paying a visit to Erzgebirge the following weekend.