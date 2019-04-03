Brahim Diaz Likely to Leave Real Madrid on Loan Next Season With First Team Opportunities Limited

Brahim Diaz is set to be loaned out by Real Madrid for the 2019/2020 season in a bid to give him more first-team opportunities, according to a report from Spain.

Following intense transfer speculation, the midfielder joined Los Blancos in the January transfer window from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £15.5m.



Despite impressing in his last outing for Madrid in the 3-2 win over Huesca in La Liga on Sunday night, Diaz has predominantly been restricted to sporadic appearances in the first-team.

Now, according to Spanish publication Marca, the Madrid hierarchy are aware that the 19-year-old is a player for the future and not the present, and as such are willing to sanction a loan move for the upcoming campaign.

The report adds the plan to send Diaz out on loan was made even before the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and that will remain the case with the Frenchman in the dugout.

The club's hope for the teenager is for him to enjoy a 'quality loan spell and to play 40 matches next season earning the kind of playing time that would be very unlikely if he were to stay at Real Madrid'.

Marca further claim that Madrid have been left disappointed by Andriy Lunin's progress at Leganes, where the goalkeeper has made just five appearances, and are intent on making sure the club they choose for Diaz is much more suitable before opting to commit to a loan deal.