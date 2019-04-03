Brahim Diaz Likely to Leave Real Madrid on Loan Next Season With First Team Opportunities Limited

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Brahim Diaz is set to be loaned out by Real Madrid for the 2019/2020 season in a bid to give him more first-team opportunities, according to a report from Spain.

Following intense transfer speculation, the midfielder joined Los Blancos in the January transfer window from Manchester City for a fee in the region of £15.5m.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Despite impressing in his last outing for Madrid in the 3-2 win over Huesca in La Liga on Sunday night, Diaz has predominantly been restricted to sporadic appearances in the first-team.

Now, according to Spanish publication Marca, the Madrid hierarchy are aware that the 19-year-old is a player for the future and not the present, and as such are willing to sanction a loan move for the upcoming campaign.

The report adds the plan to send Diaz out on loan was made even before the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager, and that will remain the case with the Frenchman in the dugout.

The club's hope for the teenager is for him to enjoy a 'quality loan spell and to play 40 matches next season earning the kind of playing time that would be very unlikely if he were to stay at Real Madrid'.

Marca further claim that Madrid have been left disappointed by Andriy Lunin's progress at Leganes, where the goalkeeper has made just five appearances, and are intent on making sure the club they choose for Diaz is much more suitable before opting to commit to a loan deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message