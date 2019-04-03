Frenkie de Jong Opens Up on Rejecting Tottenham & Why He Joined Barcelona

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he was tempted to sign for Tottenham last summer, but felt he owed Ajax another season of service before leaving.

The promising 21-year old - who signed for Barcelona in January for £65m - has impressed in games throughout the 2018/19 season for club and country, earning himself 24 appearances in the Eredivisie this season. 

In a recent interview however, the young midfielder revealed that he had considered playing under manager Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to FourFourTwo on the consideration of joining Spurs, he said: “The moment wasn’t right. I wasn’t finished at Ajax, as I hadn’t yet played a full season in my own position.


“I was also injured in that period, so I was thinking, ‘not yet’. I felt I should stay for another year at Ajax, or perhaps longer."

Speaking about Pochettino and Tottenham's style of play, he went on to say: "I see Tottenham as a very stable club, and they are only getting better. 

"They give young players a chance and I see Mauricio Pochettino as a manager who really improves young players. I like the kind of football they are playing. I think it would have suited my game.”

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

With his contract at the Barcelona starting in the summer, de Jong also commented on his reasons for abandoning Premier League aspirations for a move to the Nou Camp, stating: “I’d always wanted to play for Barcelona.


"The money they were prepared to pay Ajax showed me how serious they were. I felt I had to grab the opportunity, because maybe it wouldn’t come around again.

"My family agreed I had to go for it. I’ll do everything in my power to succeed there.’”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The aspiring youngster should appear in Ajax's Champions League quarter-final fixture against Juventus, where he will be looking to make another impressive performance for his club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message