Frenkie de Jong Opens Up on Rejecting Tottenham & Why He Joined Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong has revealed that he was tempted to sign for Tottenham last summer, but felt he owed Ajax another season of service before leaving.

The promising 21-year old - who signed for Barcelona in January for £65m - has impressed in games throughout the 2018/19 season for club and country, earning himself 24 appearances in the Eredivisie this season.

In a recent interview however, the young midfielder revealed that he had considered playing under manager Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Speaking to FourFourTwo on the consideration of joining Spurs, he said: “The moment wasn’t right. I wasn’t finished at Ajax, as I hadn’t yet played a full season in my own position.





“I was also injured in that period, so I was thinking, ‘not yet’. I felt I should stay for another year at Ajax, or perhaps longer."

Speaking about Pochettino and Tottenham's style of play, he went on to say: "I see Tottenham as a very stable club, and they are only getting better.

"They give young players a chance and I see Mauricio Pochettino as a manager who really improves young players. I like the kind of football they are playing. I think it would have suited my game.”

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

With his contract at the Barcelona starting in the summer, de Jong also commented on his reasons for abandoning Premier League aspirations for a move to the Nou Camp, stating: “I’d always wanted to play for Barcelona.





"The money they were prepared to pay Ajax showed me how serious they were. I felt I had to grab the opportunity, because maybe it wouldn’t come around again.

"My family agreed I had to go for it. I’ll do everything in my power to succeed there.’”

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The aspiring youngster should appear in Ajax's Champions League quarter-final fixture against Juventus, where he will be looking to make another impressive performance for his club.