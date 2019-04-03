Genoa 0-4 Inter: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Mauro Icardi Stars on His Nerazzurri Return

Inter walked away from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris with three points on Wednesday evening as the Nerazzurri took another step to securing Champions League football next season.

Before the game, the focus was on the inclusion of striker Mauro Icardi who has recently been frozen out of the Inter side.

Icardi was a constant thorn in Genoa's side, troubling centre-backs Cristian Romero and Ervin Zukanovic, and created the situation that led to the former's dismissal in the first half.





Inter opened the scoring through Roberto Gagliardini in the 15th minute, and doubled their lead as Icardi converted the penalty he won before the break.

After half-time, the game was relatively simple for Inter as 10-man Genoa struggled to contain the Nerazzurri, and created few chances that really troubled the visitors. Ivan Perisic added to the scoreline after a lovely pass from Icardi, with Gagliardini scoring his second later in the second half, making the result comfortable for Luciano Spalletti's side.

Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

Genoa

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Radu (6); Pereira (5), Romero (4), Zukanovic (5), Pezzella (5); Lerager (5), Radovanovic (6), Rolon (5), Sturaro (6); Sanabria (5), Kouame (5).

Substitutions: Biraschi (5), Bessa (5), Mazzitelli (5).

Inter

Key Talking Points

Genoa centre back Cristian Romero was sent off in the 39th minute for a foul on returning Inter player Mauro Icardi, despite the decision seeming a bit unfair on the 20-year-old Argentine.

Now that's a sight for sore eyes 🤩



#GenoaInter 0-4

Icardi and Romero tussled with each other with the Genoa man pulling at Icardi's shirt, with the experienced former Inter skipper seeing this as an opportunity to tumble to the turf. It was a case of six of one and half a dozen of the other, with Rossoblu boss Cesare Prandelli probably feeling the decision was unfair on his defender.





He hadn't played a game since 9th February.



He's scored on his return to the starting XI.



Mauro Icardi is back scoring goals for Inter Milan. 😍

Romero was the last man, and despite his young age, should have known what would have happened if he pulled on Icardi's shirt like that. Icardi stepped up and took the penalty, burying the ball into the corner of the net, ending the contest before the whistle for end of the first half.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Handanovic (6); D'Ambrosio (6), Miranda (7), Skriniar (7), Asamoah (6); Gagliardini (8), Brozovic (7); Politano (8), Nainggolan (7), Perisic (8); Icardi (9)*

Substitutions: Joao Mario (6), Valero (6), Balde (6)

Star Man





Mauro Icardi had a point to prove, and prove it he did. He was crucial to Inter's season last year, and played a similar part in the first half of this year's campaign but has been excluded since February.

Like him or not Mauro Icardi has an influence by just being on the pitch. Serie A defenders are scared of him and they are tight on him, double up at times. It's no wonder that the likes of Politano, find more space when he is on the pitch #GenoaInter

On his return, Icardi caused Genoa a number of problems, whilst bringing his teammates into play, scoring a well taken penalty and providing the assist for Perisic's goal. He will have given his manager a few questions to ponder ahead of the weekend and will have made a strong space to regain his starting berth in the team.

Looking Ahead

Inter welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Sunday afternoon as they look to further strengthen their grip on third place and a Champions League spot, whilst also attempting to close the gap to Napoli above them.

Luciano Spalletti's side face the Partenopei on the 19 May in what could be a decider as to who finishes second in the league behind runaway leaders Juventus.