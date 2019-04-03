Javi Gracia Hails Watford's Record Points Tally After the Hornets' 4-1 Victory Over Fulham

Watford manager Javi Gracia was full of praise for his players after Tuesday's 4-1 win against Fulham helped the club break their record for Premier League points in a season.

The Hornets will head to their FA Cup semi-final tie with Wolves in high spirits after a big mid-week win against the Cottagers, moving up to eighth in the table just one point behind their FA Cup opponents. The result puts Watford on 46 points this season, their best total in the Premier League and the most points they've earned in the top flight since 1986/87.

Most points in a @premierleague season ✅

Unbeaten in 2019 at Vicarage Road ✅

FA Cup semi-final at @wembleystadium this weekend ✅



Who else is waking up this morning like this! 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/xtdfns3Mot — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 3, 2019

Following Watford's 13th Premier League win this season, Gracia told Sky Sports: "To achieve 46 points is the best amount in the Premier League and I think it's amazing.

"But the team don't want to stop there. They want to keep going and they keep wanting more points so we'll see what we can achieve.

"Before the game, there were some question about the line-up, about whether it would've been better leaving out some players. The most important thing was to win today and this was the best way to prepare for the semi-final. Everyone knows this is an important game for us."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Gracia admitted that Watford weren't at their best in the first half of the match, with Ryan Babel managing to cancel out Abdoulaye Doucoure's opening goal to send the sides level into the break.

"In the first half we suffered. Fulham played much better than us," he said.

The manager then discussed the preparations for the weekend match with Wolves, adding: "It will be a tough game [against Wolves], but we know we are able to beat anyone. We have to be demanding with ourselves, and in this way, we are able to win as well."

Watford have four of their remaining six Premier League matches to be played at Vicarage Road, with a trip to Huddersfield still to come on the road. The Hornets will be hoping to continue to build on their new record with a very favourable schedule still remaining.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The squad have their biggest match of the season on Sunday night when they take on Wolves in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley before hosting Arsenal in the Premier League on 15 April.