Leonardo Bonucci Blames Juventus Star Moise Kean for Inciting Racist Chants From Cagliari Fans

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has shockingly claimed that teammate Moise Kean must take some of the blame for inciting racist abuse from Cagliari fans during Tuesday's 2-0 win.

The young forward was targeted by monkey chants throughout the game, and he opted to celebrate scoring the team's second goal directly in front of the home fans, which drew further abuse.

However, speaking to Sky Sport Italia after the game, Bonucci stunned many by claiming that the 19-year-old is partly responsible for being subjected to racist abuse.

He said: "Kean knows that when he scores a goal, he has to focus on celebrating with his teammates. He knows he could’ve done something differently too.

“There were racist jeers after the goal, Blaise [Matuidi] heard it and was angered. I think the blame is 50-50, because Moise shouldn’t have done that and the Curva should not have reacted that way."

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Manager Massimiliano Allegri also criticised Kean's celebration in his own post-match interview, saying: “He shouldn’t have celebrated in that manner. He is a young man and he has to learn, but certain things from the crowd also shouldn’t be heard.”

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini even suggested after the game that the abuse directed towards Kean was not racist, despite monkey chants being ludicrously audible. He insisted that Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi would have been subjected to the same abuse if he had celebrated like Kean did, which is pretty hard to believe.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

The incomprehensible criticism directed towards Kean comes just weeks after Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was globally praised for celebrating in front of Montenegro fans who had been abusing him in England's 5-1 win in March.





Controversial celebrations are not new in football, with countless forwards opting to taunt opposing fans with their actions in the past. Kean certainly knew he would prompt frustrated reactions from the Cagliari fans, but the wonderkid did not ask for the kind of abuse which was directed at him.