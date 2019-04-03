Mario Gotze Reveals Details of How He Almost Followed Jurgen Klopp to Liverpool

April 03, 2019

Borussia Dortmund star Mario Gotze has revealed that a transfer back to the Signal Iduna Park was not the only option he considered when departing Bayern Munich in 2016.

As Jurgen Klopp began re-shaping his Liverpool squad following his appointment, Gotze has stated that he and his former coach held talks over a potential move to Anfield. 

SportWitness reports that during an interview with SportBild, the young German spoke of his relationships between both Klopp, and former Bayern Munich manager, Pep Guardiola.

When asked about his own decisions and his thoughts on the managers, Gotze said: “When I see Pep, we always talk to each other. But I have regular exchanges with Klopp. 

"He brought me to the professionals at the age of 17 and made everything possible for me. Our contact is never broken."

Gotze was a regular under Klopp as BVB won the Bundesliga and reached the UEFA Champions League final, before Gotze endured a difficult spell at Bayern Munich.


When leaving Bavaria in 2016, Gotze revealed that he held talks with Klopp over a potential move to Anfield: “He [Klopp] knew then that I would leave Bayern. 

"Of course, we also exchanged views within the framework. He knows me very well and knows that I am always looking for new challenges.”

Gotze was also asked to give his opinion on which manager - between Klopp and Guardiola - he thought was better, to which he responded coolly: “They are difficult to compare because they pursue different philosophies. 

"The fact is that both are extremely successful. I am grateful to have worked with two such outstanding coaches."

