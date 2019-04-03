Ryan Shawcross Reveals How Stoke Reacted in Dressing Room During 6-1 Liverpool Thrashing in 2015

Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross has revealed that his teammates 'burst out laughing' in the dressing room at half-time during the side's 6-1 thrashing of Liverpool in May 2015.

In Steven Gerrard's 710th and final appearance for the Reds, Stoke raced into a five-goal lead by the break, thanks to Mame Biram Diouf's brace and further goals from Jonathan Walters, Charlie Adam and Steven N'Zonzi.



In a Q&A with Stoke Sentinel, Shawcross has now revealed what happened when the Potters headed back to the dressing room.

He said: "Stoke City 6-1 Liverpool. We were five up at half-time and when we went back to the dressing room nobody said a word.

"I've never known anything like it at half-time, 5-0 up. The manager (Mark Hughes) walked in and didn't know what to say. We just burst out laughing."



The result meant the Potters ended up with 54 points - a club record in the Premier League - and helped them finish ninth in the table.

However, after struggles in following seasons culminated in the side's relegation to the Championship, Shawcross admitted that a number of factors contributed to their demise.



He added: "When you get relegated it’s usually a long drawn out process. We finished three ninths then one 13th...a bit of a decline. A few things go wrong, bad signings, a managerial change, a lot of things added up.

"Our two top signings just didn’t work out and any club that does that are going to struggle."