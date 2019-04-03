Scott Parker Claims Loss to Watford Was a 'Snapshot' of Fulham's Season After Relegation Is Sealed

Fulham manager Scott Parker claimed that Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road that sealed their relegation was a snapshot of their entire campaign.

The Cottagers' relegation was finalised following the loss on Tuesday, as they were mathematically eliminated from the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight. Fulham competed well in the first half of the match, and the game was looking promising until three second-half goals came during a 13-minute nightmare spell for the Whites.

We’re beaten here by Watford, as relegation is confirmed. #WATFUL pic.twitter.com/MVr3EjqyDF — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 2, 2019

The manager was unsurprisingly discontent, saying in his post-game press conference (via Fulham's official website): “We played well first half but ultimately the second half, after the second goal goes in, it’s a snapshot of our season. It sums it up. We’ve played well in spells in games, but that 10 minute or so period was really poor.

“We can’t weather a storm. In the Championship you get away with it, but in this division, you’re not getting away with it. I’m gutted. I realised how big the task was, we all understood how big the task of staying in the division was, but the most disappointing thing is the way we lost today."

Parker continued to reflect on the Cottagers' season by saying: “That’s just us in a snapshot. If you haven’t watched us this season but then saw that period when two, three and four went in, that’s us.

“I’m sure there’s a mental issue. When you’re at the bottom, everything becomes a lot harder. There’s been a naivety in certain instances of certain games, and that was prevalent tonight. The dressing room is obviously disappointed. Everyone is gutted, as you can imagine. It’s a squad of players who have been relegated, so they’re disappointed.”

Fulham will have 10 days off before their next Premier League match against Everton, and with the pressure off the squad, they will hope to give their supporters a solid showing in the final few top-flight games for at least a year.