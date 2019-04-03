Scott Parker Claims Loss to Watford Was a 'Snapshot' of Fulham's Season After Relegation Is Sealed

By 90Min
April 03, 2019

Fulham manager Scott Parker claimed that Tuesday's 4-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road that sealed their relegation was a snapshot of their entire campaign. 

The Cottagers' relegation was finalised following the loss on Tuesday, as they were mathematically eliminated from the Premier League in their first season back in the top flight. Fulham competed well in the first half of the match, and the game was looking promising until three second-half goals came during a 13-minute nightmare spell for the Whites. 

The manager was unsurprisingly discontent, saying in his post-game press conference (via Fulham's official website): “We played well first half but ultimately the second half, after the second goal goes in, it’s a snapshot of our season. It sums it up. We’ve played well in spells in games, but that 10 minute or so period was really poor.

“We can’t weather a storm. In the Championship you get away with it, but in this division, you’re not getting away with it. I’m gutted. I realised how big the task was, we all understood how big the task of staying in the division was, but the most disappointing thing is the way we lost today."

Parker continued to reflect on the Cottagers' season by saying: “That’s just us in a snapshot. If you haven’t watched us this season but then saw that period when two, three and four went in, that’s us.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“I’m sure there’s a mental issue. When you’re at the bottom, everything becomes a lot harder. There’s been a naivety in certain instances of certain games, and that was prevalent tonight. The dressing room is obviously disappointed. Everyone is gutted, as you can imagine. It’s a squad of players who have been relegated, so they’re disappointed.”

Fulham will have 10 days off before their next Premier League match against Everton, and with the pressure off the squad, they will hope to give their supporters a solid showing in the final few top-flight games for at least a year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message